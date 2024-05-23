The targets of today's russian attack in Kharkiv region were enterprises and transportation infrastructure

Today's ussian strikes were aimed exclusively at civilian objects and transport infrastructure in Kharkiv and Kharkiv district, but specific details have not yet been disclosed. This was stated by the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

Synyegubov commented on where the russians wanted to hit this morning. According to him, these were civilian objects.

We have information, so we won't talk specifically about it yet, but these were exclusively civilian facilities and civilian transport infrastructure in Kharkiv and Kharkiv district - He said.

Recall

Six people were killed and 11 others were wounded in russian strikes on Kharkiv, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration reports.

The enemy did not even come close to achieving the goals it planned in Kharkiv region - Yusov