The subsidy amount will be automatically recalculated taking into account the new electricity tariffs

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 42488 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100961 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 144210 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148798 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 244281 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172910 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164432 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148166 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222392 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113003 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

The subsidy amount will be automatically recalculated taking into account the new electricity tariffs

The subsidy amount will be automatically recalculated taking into account the new electricity tariffs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16091 views

Due to the increase in electricity tariffs, the amount of subsidies for recipients will be automatically recalculated by the pension fund of Ukraine. This does not require subsidy recipients to apply again.

Recipients of subsidies do not need to apply to the Pension Fund authorities of Ukraine to recalculate - the subsidy amount will be recalculated automatically. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the pension fund of Ukraine.

Details

Due to the increase in the electricity tariff, the subsidy amount will be automatically recalculated:  

recipients of already assigned subsidies do not need to apply to the pension fund of Ukraine to recalculate the amount of payments.

quote

The decree of the Government of 21.10.1995 № 848 "on simplification of the procedure for providing subsidies to the population for reimbursement of expenses for housing and communal services, purchase of liquefied gas, solid and liquid domestic heating fuel" provides that the recalculation of housing subsidies within the established period of its appointment without the appeal of citizens is carried out, in particular, in case of changes in the size of prices and tariffs for housing and communal services.

addition

Separately, it is noted that the amount of the transferred subsidy will be reflected in the payment for June, which recipients will receive next month – July.

The Verkhovna Rada passed a law regulating the amount and payment of pensions to those who worked abroad25.04.24, 13:36 • 30834 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyEconomy
ukraineUkraine

