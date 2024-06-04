The subsidy amount will be automatically recalculated taking into account the new electricity tariffs

Recipients of subsidies do not need to apply to the Pension Fund authorities of Ukraine to recalculate - the subsidy amount will be recalculated automatically. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the pension fund of Ukraine.

Due to the increase in the electricity tariff, the subsidy amount will be automatically recalculated:

recipients of already assigned subsidies do not need to apply to the pension fund of Ukraine to recalculate the amount of payments.

The decree of the Government of 21.10.1995 № 848 "on simplification of the procedure for providing subsidies to the population for reimbursement of expenses for housing and communal services, purchase of liquefied gas, solid and liquid domestic heating fuel" provides that the recalculation of housing subsidies within the established period of its appointment without the appeal of citizens is carried out, in particular, in case of changes in the size of prices and tariffs for housing and communal services.

Separately, it is noted that the amount of the transferred subsidy will be reflected in the payment for June, which recipients will receive next month – July.

