The state has fully funded the purchase of rabies vaccine for animals

Ukraine has financed vaccines for anti-epizootic measures for wild and domestic animals, as cases of rabies are increasingly being recorded in pets. This was stated by the head of the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection Serhiy Tkachuk during a briefing on Tuesday, an UNN correspondent reports .

The state has fully financed and allocated funds for the purchase of the vaccine. There are two types of vaccine for anti-epizootic measures - oral and parenteral. To make it clearer, the oral vaccine is decomposed on the territory and was previously used by air for wild animals such as foxes and raccoons. The parenteral vaccine is intended for domestic animals such as cats and dogs ," Tkachuk said.

He emphasizes that it is very important to vaccinate your pets, as cases of rabies in pets are now being recorded, which poses a threat to everyone around them, especially their owners. Tkachuk added that this year they have already detected many cases of rabies among pets.

Recall

Currently , Ukraine has more than 50 thousand doses of anti-rabies vaccineprovided by international partners as humanitarian aid, which is sufficient for all necessary treatment courses.