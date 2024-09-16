The head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, Olena Duma, is once again accused of alleged ties to state traitors. Former MP Ihor Mosiychuk reminded of Duma's possible ties to former MP Andriy Derkach and asked whether she had congratulated him on his appointment as a senator of the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation, UNN reports.

"I wonder if the current head of the ARMA, Olena Duma, has congratulated Derkach on his high position in the Russian Federation... Perhaps the traitor will prepare a warm place for her in the State Duma of the occupying country? After all, according to all parameters, it is to Russia that she will have to flee in the future," Mosiychuk wrote on his tg channel.

He also recalled that had filed with the State Bureau of Investigation and the National Police of Ukraine with statements about crimes committed by the head of the ARMA, Olena Duma, including possible ties to the former traitorous MP Viktor Medvedchuk.

"I would like to note that it is absolutely no secret that Elena Duma is quite closely connected with the MP Andriy Derkach, suspected of treason... That is, we can assume that Derkach would not have become a senator from the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation today if it were not for his work for the occupying country and the help of Elena Duma Well, is the State Duma already waiting? Probably, in the case of a fair investigation in relation to Olena Duma, the traitors Derkach and Medvedchuk will definitely take care of a warm place for their associate?" - Mosiychuk noted.

Add

Even before Olena Duma's appointment to the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, anti-corruption activists, organizations and journalists emphasized her connections, including with the traitor Andrii Derkach. However, this did not prevent her from becoming the head of the ARMA.

Recently, Elena Duma found herself at the center of a scandal because the ARMA failed to sell the yacht of former traitor MP Viktor Medvedchuk for two years. A Croatian court arrested the yacht for Ukraine for a maximum period of 2 years. During this time, including thanks to the actions of Olena Duma, the yacht was not sold. Now the head of the ARMA calmly states that the court in Croatia should give her a few more years to sell the asset. And she is trying to shift the responsibility for the failure to sell Medvedchuk's luxury asset to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Political analyst Viktor Bobirenko believesthat the delay in the sale of Medvedchuk's yacht by ARMA head Olena Duma cannot be ordinary negligence, such actions could be motivated by financial reward.