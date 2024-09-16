ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 115644 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 118193 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 192554 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 150460 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151095 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142142 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195339 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112353 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184447 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104994 views

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 50755 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 77491 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 73743 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 48114 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 54759 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 192554 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 195339 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 184447 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211403 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199730 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148485 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147842 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152033 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143034 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159509 views
“The State Duma is already waiting": Mosiychuk recalls alleged ties between Duma's ARMA chief and traitor Derkach

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20958 views

Olena Duma, the head of the ARMA, is accused of having ties to Derkach and Medvedchuk. Former MP Mosiychuk recalled the possible connections and appealed to the SBI and the National Police regarding Duma's crimes.

The head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, Olena Duma, is once again accused of alleged ties to state traitors. Former MP Ihor Mosiychuk reminded of Duma's possible ties to former MP Andriy Derkach and asked whether she had congratulated him on his appointment as a senator of the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation, UNN reports.

"I wonder if the current head of the ARMA, Olena Duma, has congratulated Derkach on his high position in the Russian Federation... Perhaps the traitor will prepare a warm place for her in the State Duma of the occupying country? After all, according to all parameters, it is to Russia that she will have to flee in the future," Mosiychuk wrote on his tg channel.

He also recalled that had filed with the State Bureau of Investigation and the National Police of Ukraine with statements about crimes committed by the head of the ARMA, Olena Duma, including possible ties to the former traitorous MP Viktor Medvedchuk.

"I would like to note that it is absolutely no secret that Elena Duma is quite closely connected with the MP Andriy Derkach, suspected of treason... That is, we can assume that Derkach would not have become a senator from the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation today if it were not for his work for the occupying country and the help of Elena Duma Well, is the State Duma already waiting? Probably, in the case of a fair investigation in relation to Olena Duma, the traitors Derkach and Medvedchuk will definitely take care of a warm place for their associate?" - Mosiychuk noted.

Add

Even before Olena Duma's appointment to the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, anti-corruption activists, organizations and journalists emphasized her connections, including with the traitor Andrii Derkach. However, this did not prevent her from becoming the head of the ARMA.

Recently, Elena Duma found herself at the center of a scandal because the ARMA failed to sell the yacht of former traitor MP Viktor Medvedchuk for two years. A Croatian court arrested the yacht for Ukraine for a maximum period of 2 years. During this time, including thanks to the actions of Olena Duma, the yacht was not sold. Now the head of the ARMA calmly states that the court in Croatia should give her a few more years to sell the asset. And she is trying to shift the responsibility for the failure to sell Medvedchuk's luxury asset to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Political analyst Viktor Bobirenko believesthat the delay in the sale of Medvedchuk's yacht by ARMA head Olena Duma cannot be ordinary negligence, such actions could be motivated by financial reward.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics

