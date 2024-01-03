ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

The state budget lost 1.3 billion due to amendments to the Tax Code by MP Zhelezniak

The state budget lost 1.3 billion due to amendments to the Tax Code by MP Zhelezniak

Kyiv  •  UNN

Companies did not pay UAH 1.3 billion in VAT due to the privilege for distribution of Ukrainian-language content

This year Ukrainian companies did not pay UAH 1.3 billion in VAT to the budget because of the for the distribution of Ukrainian-language content. This was reported by the Bureau of Economic Security, UNN reports.

According to analysts estimate that in 2023, using the privilege for the distribution of of Ukrainian-language content, companies did not pay UAH 1.3 billion in VAT. Of this amount, 176 million of this amount was not paid by companies that do not sell paper, e-books or other content. Only 21% of companies that that have taken advantage of the privilege have the corresponding main KVED. That is, they are engaged in activities related to the distribution of such products.

More than others, the benefit was used by household appliances retailers and grocery supermarkets. They added to the the check to the main product e-books in Ukrainian, which the customer did not actually buy. did not actually buy.

The said was introduced ostensibly to popularize Ukrainian-language content. The author of the of the draft law in 2021 was MP Zheleznyak and he was supported by the chairman of the of the Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, Danylo Hetmantsev.

Already in 2022, the draft law was passed despite criticism and the position of the tax authorities. The latter in its proposals emphasized that the budgetary losses from the unlawful use of the benefit can be much higher than the positive effect. It suggested that MPs should first MPs to first make financial and economic calculations and justify the the expediency of such a benefit. 

A similar conclusion was made by the Main Scientific and Expert Department of the Verkhovna Rada, noting that the draft law needs to be finalized and contradicts the provisions of the Council Directive EU DIRECTIVE.

However. all these positions were ignored. As well as numerous tax returns, in which companies that had nothing to do with distribution of any content. At a time when the budget was losing millions, none of them of them were subject to additional audits by the State Tax Service.

