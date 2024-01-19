ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine observes a decrease in the queue of trucks in Poland towards Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23433 views

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has reported a decrease in the queue of trucks from Poland to enter Ukraine, while the number of trucks crossing the border is growing. This comes after the service reported that checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Polish border have returned to normal operation.

   There is a decrease in the queue of trucks in Poland towards Ukraine. Instead, the number of trucks crossing the border is increasing. This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko during a telethon, an UNN correspondent reports.

We see a decrease in the queue in Poland towards Ukraine. Instead, the number of trucks crossing the border is increasing. We are talking about the four directions that were blocked: "Rava-Ruska, Yagodyn, Krakivets, Shehyni. In all four directions, 2,900 trucks crossed in both directions yesterday

- said Demchenko.

According to him, the queue in all four directions towards Ukraine is about 900 trucks as of this morning. Most of them are in front of the Shehyni checkpoint.

If we analyze in detail the direction of the Yahodyn checkpoint, where the smallest number of trucks (100 to 150) were allowed to cross during the blockade, then yesterday 1200 trucks crossed the border in this direction

 ," Demchenko said.

Addendum Addendum

Earlier, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported that the checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Polish border had returned to normal

On January 18, it was reported that the blockade of trucks on the border with Romania had been expanded by three checkpoints. The Halmeu-Dacove checkpoint was added to the blocked ones. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Society

