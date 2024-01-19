The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine observes a decrease in the queue of trucks in Poland towards Ukraine

There is a decrease in the queue of trucks in Poland towards Ukraine. Instead, the number of trucks crossing the border is increasing. This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko during a telethon, an UNN correspondent reports.

We see a decrease in the queue in Poland towards Ukraine. Instead, the number of trucks crossing the border is increasing. We are talking about the four directions that were blocked: "Rava-Ruska, Yagodyn, Krakivets, Shehyni. In all four directions, 2,900 trucks crossed in both directions yesterday - said Demchenko.

According to him, the queue in all four directions towards Ukraine is about 900 trucks as of this morning. Most of them are in front of the Shehyni checkpoint.

If we analyze in detail the direction of the Yahodyn checkpoint, where the smallest number of trucks (100 to 150) were allowed to cross during the blockade, then yesterday 1200 trucks crossed the border in this direction ," Demchenko said.

Addendum Addendum

Earlier, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported that the checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Polish border had returned to normal.

On January 18, it was reported that the blockade of trucks on the border with Romania had been expanded by three checkpoints. The Halmeu-Dacove checkpoint was added to the blocked ones.