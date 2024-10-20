The situation remains under our control: Syrsky on the operation in the Kursk region
Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said that the situation in Sumy and Kursk regions is under control of Ukrainian troops. Despite the enemy's attempts to seize the initiative, the Armed Forces are effectively performing combat missions.
Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky said that despite all the enemy's attempts to seize the initiative in Sumy and Kursk regions, the situation remains under control of the Armed Forces.
Syrsky wrote about this in his Telegram channel, UNN reports.
He worked in military units operating in the Sumy and Kursk regions of Russia, where Ukrainian soldiers bravely and effectively perform combat missions. Despite all the enemy's attempts to seize the initiative, the situation remains under our control. I worked directly at the command posts of the brigades. I listened to the brigade commanders and their proposals for further actions, and assisted in resolving problematic issues. Taking into account the assessment of the situation, he made a number of decisions aimed at preventing the enemy's actions and inflicting maximum losses
Syrsky noted that despite the occupiers' superiority in manpower and equipment, the Ukrainian military is preventing the Russian aggressor from achieving its goal.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said that in the Kursk region, Russians are increasingly shelling their own settlements - a typical scorched earth tactic is being applied to their own villages and towns.