The Shalimov Center spoke about the latest methods of treating varicose veins of the esophagus
Kyiv • UNN
The Shalimov Center spoke about endoscopic ligation of esophageal veins. This is a modern method of treating varicose veins in portal hypertension, which is one of the safest.
The National Scientific Center for Surgery and Transplantation named after O. O. Shalimov reported on the effectiveness of endoscopic ligation of esophageal veins as a modern method of treating varicose veins in portal hypertension, writes UNN.
Varicose veins of the esophagus is one of the most dangerous symptoms of portal hypertension, which often forms against the background of cirrhosis of the liver, hepatitis or thrombosis. The syndrome of portal hypertension is characterized by a persistent increase in pressure in the portal vein, since blood cannot fully circulate through the liver and begins to be diverted through bypass routes
According to the Center, varicose veins of the esophagus stretch, lose elasticity, and may burst in places of tension - a severe internal bleeding develops, which can lead to shock or death.
A sign of this disease is blood or black stools, possible vomiting of blood and dizziness.
"Endoscopic ligation of esophageal veins is an operation during which latex ligatures (rings) are applied to dilated veins. The number of ligatures used during ligation is individual and depends on the degree of varicose veins," the Center notes.
"After the ligature is applied, the veins sclerose and do not protrude into the lumen of the esophagus. After a few days, the blood supply to these veins stops. In about a week, the ligatures leave the body naturally," the experts added.
According to the information, the operation is performed under intravenous anesthesia and takes 30-40 minutes. Patients are allowed to drink on the day of the operation, and can switch to liquid food the next day. The ligatures are removed from the body naturally within a week after the operation.
This method is one of the safest and most effective, as it minimizes blood loss and promotes rapid recovery of patients.
