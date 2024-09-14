The “Shahed” flew into Belarus again, and a “Gayun” fighter jet was on duty in the sky

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 115631 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 118173 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 192527 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 150445 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151087 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142139 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195327 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112353 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184438 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104993 views

Popular news
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 50654 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 77377 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 73646 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 48020 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 54635 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 192527 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 195327 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 184438 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211394 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199722 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148480 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147839 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152031 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143032 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159508 views
Actual
The “Shahed” flew into Belarus again, and a “Gayun” fighter jet was on duty in the sky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25307 views

At night, a kamikaze drone “Shahed” crossed the border of Belarus and spent about 30 minutes there. During this time, a fighter jet was on duty over Gomel region.

Last night at about 04:10 a.m., a Shahed-type kamikaze drone crossed the border with Belarus near Loiev and spent about 30 minutes in the airspace of country, the monitoring telegram channel Belaruski Gayun reported on Saturday, UNN reported.

Details

According to the channel, the drone was flying on a westerly course, then turned southeast and returned to the territory of Ukraine. It flew to the Slavutych area, where it was spotted at 05:05.

At the time of the "Shahed's" entry into the territory of Belarus, a Belarusian Air Force fighter was on duty in the sky over Gomel, which was lifted from the Baranovichi airfield at about 03:40.

Ukraine shoots down 72 Shahed drones during a large-scale russian attack14.09.24, 08:41 • 20977 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarNews of the World

