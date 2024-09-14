The “Shahed” flew into Belarus again, and a “Gayun” fighter jet was on duty in the sky

Last night at about 04:10 a.m., a Shahed-type kamikaze drone crossed the border with Belarus near Loiev and spent about 30 minutes in the airspace of country, the monitoring telegram channel Belaruski Gayun reported on Saturday, UNN reported.

Details

According to the channel, the drone was flying on a westerly course, then turned southeast and returned to the territory of Ukraine. It flew to the Slavutych area, where it was spotted at 05:05.

At the time of the "Shahed's" entry into the territory of Belarus, a Belarusian Air Force fighter was on duty in the sky over Gomel, which was lifted from the Baranovichi airfield at about 03:40.

Ukraine shoots down 72 Shahed drones during a large-scale russian attack