The SES has created e-registers for fire and industrial safety audits

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102033 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128822 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129938 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171435 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169334 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275635 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177841 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167013 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148719 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244330 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101660 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 85992 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 82634 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 94963 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 35569 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275635 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244330 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229546 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254999 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240885 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 3944 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128822 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103729 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103859 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120165 views
The SES has created e-registers for fire and industrial safety audits

The SES has created e-registers for fire and industrial safety audits

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35504 views

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine has created electronic registers to simplify business registration and improve fire safety by allowing independent audits and insurance instead of inspections.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine has created and is implementing new electronic services to ensure the organization of an independent audit of fire and industrial safety of business entities. The purpose of the e-registry is to simplify business and limit the number of different inspections. But the most important thing is to increase the level of fire safety. This was reported on the SES website, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that in the context of a full-scale invasion in Ukraine, there is a moratorium on any state supervision and control measures, but conscious businesses are still concerned about fire safety at their facilities.

In the fall of 2022, the Parliament passed Law No. 2655-IX on business deregulation through civil liability insurance, which allows business entities with medium and/or low risk to initiate an independent audit of compliance with fire and industrial safety requirements at their facilities.

This will make it possible to conclude insurance contracts and reduce the number of scheduled inspections, increase the period between them, and strengthen guarantees of compensation for losses in case of violation of fire safety requirements.

Today, we have about 205 thousand business entities with medium and low risk. Each entity has approximately 1-2 facilities, which means that there are 320-330 thousand facilities that can be audited and insured

the SES noted.

Subject to the availability of a civil liability insurance policy, scheduled inspections of medium-risk business entities may not be conducted for up to 6 consecutive years, and low-risk entities - for up to 10 years. The audit does not entail any negative consequences or sanctions and is voluntary.

AddendumAddendum

In the more than a year since the law was adopted, a great deal of preparatory work has been done, and an electronic form has now been launched on the SES website, through which interested organizations and experts can submit documents for professional certification and obtain a qualification certificate.

In addition, an e-registry of organizations that conduct fire and industrial safety audits and experts in the field of fire and industrial safety has been introduced, where records of issued certificates will be entered, as well as a Register of insurance contracts concluded based on the results of the audit and received certificates.

10.08.23, 23:15 • 1267254 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyEconomy
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising