The SES has created e-registers for fire and industrial safety audits

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine has created and is implementing new electronic services to ensure the organization of an independent audit of fire and industrial safety of business entities. The purpose of the e-registry is to simplify business and limit the number of different inspections. But the most important thing is to increase the level of fire safety. This was reported on the SES website, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that in the context of a full-scale invasion in Ukraine, there is a moratorium on any state supervision and control measures, but conscious businesses are still concerned about fire safety at their facilities.

In the fall of 2022, the Parliament passed Law No. 2655-IX on business deregulation through civil liability insurance, which allows business entities with medium and/or low risk to initiate an independent audit of compliance with fire and industrial safety requirements at their facilities.

This will make it possible to conclude insurance contracts and reduce the number of scheduled inspections, increase the period between them, and strengthen guarantees of compensation for losses in case of violation of fire safety requirements.

Today, we have about 205 thousand business entities with medium and low risk. Each entity has approximately 1-2 facilities, which means that there are 320-330 thousand facilities that can be audited and insured the SES noted.

Subject to the availability of a civil liability insurance policy, scheduled inspections of medium-risk business entities may not be conducted for up to 6 consecutive years, and low-risk entities - for up to 10 years. The audit does not entail any negative consequences or sanctions and is voluntary.

In the more than a year since the law was adopted, a great deal of preparatory work has been done, and an electronic form has now been launched on the SES website, through which interested organizations and experts can submit documents for professional certification and obtain a qualification certificate.

In addition, an e-registry of organizations that conduct fire and industrial safety audits and experts in the field of fire and industrial safety has been introduced, where records of issued certificates will be entered, as well as a Register of insurance contracts concluded based on the results of the audit and received certificates.