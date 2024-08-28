On September 2, 372 thousand students will go to school in Kyiv, all secondary schools will be guarded by municipal security

In Kyiv, the school year will start on September 2 and last until June 30, 2025. A total of 372,000 students will start school. All general secondary education institutions will be guarded by municipal security. This was announced by the mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko.

The school year in Kyiv's educational institutions will begin on September 2 and will last until June 30, 2025. A total of 372,000 pupils and students will attend 950 institutions. In particular, almost 58,000 children will go to kindergartens. Schools - 281,000 students - Klitschko wrote.

According to Klitschko, the city is implementing a comprehensive program called “Creating a Safe Educational Environment” to ensure the safety of children. As part of the program, the capital's municipal security provides physical protection for all general secondary education institutions.

All educational institutions in Kyiv are equipped with panic buttons and are under round-the-clock security. Also, as the mayor said, a video surveillance and burglar alarm system is being implemented. We are installing high-speed Internet.

As for shelters, Klitschko said that shelters in the capital's educational institutions can accommodate a total of 317,000 people. Over the past 2 years, the capacity of shelters in educational institutions has increased by 94 thousand seats.

Backup lighting, backup power supplies, ventilation systems and other necessary equipment are installed in the shelters. Wi-Fi is available.

We are also building new dual-use facilities with protective capabilities. Thus, in 2024, the city budget allocated almost UAH 1.5 billion for this purpose - Klitschko added.

The Kyiv Defense Council decided that the main form of education will be full-time, provided there are shelters, and they also discussed providing schools with independent power sources.