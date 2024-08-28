On September 2, 372 thousand students will go to school in Kyiv, all secondary schools will be guarded by municipal security

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 93194 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 108287 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 105139 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 81429 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 68205 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 219251 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 209704 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 196973 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 223318 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 210985 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 45447 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 68205 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 154369 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 153347 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 157255 views
On September 2, 372 thousand students will go to school in Kyiv, all secondary schools will be guarded by municipal security

On September 2, 372 thousand students will go to school in Kyiv, all secondary schools will be guarded by municipal security

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24634 views

The school year in Kyiv will run from September 2 to June 30, 2025. The city is implementing a safety program, modernizing shelters and building new dual-purpose facilities for 372,000 students.

In Kyiv, the school year will start on September 2 and last until June 30, 2025. A total of 372,000 students will start school. All general secondary education institutions will be guarded by municipal security. This was announced by the mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko. 

The school year in Kyiv's educational institutions will begin on September 2 and will last until June 30, 2025. A total of 372,000 pupils and students will attend 950 institutions. In particular, almost 58,000 children will go to kindergartens. Schools - 281,000 students

- Klitschko wrote. 

According to Klitschko, the city is implementing a comprehensive program called “Creating a Safe Educational Environment” to ensure the safety of children. As part of the program, the capital's municipal security provides physical protection for all general secondary education institutions.

All educational institutions in Kyiv are equipped with panic buttons and are under round-the-clock security. Also, as the mayor said, a video surveillance and burglar alarm system is being implemented. We are installing high-speed Internet.

As for shelters, Klitschko said that shelters in the capital's educational institutions can accommodate a total of 317,000 people. Over the past 2 years, the capacity of shelters in educational institutions has increased by 94 thousand seats.

Backup lighting, backup power supplies, ventilation systems and other necessary equipment are installed in the shelters. Wi-Fi is available.

We are also building new dual-use facilities with protective capabilities. Thus, in 2024, the city budget allocated almost UAH 1.5 billion for this purpose

- Klitschko added. 

The Kyiv Defense Council decided that the main form of education will be full-time, provided there are shelters, and they also discussed providing schools with independent power sources.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyKyiv

