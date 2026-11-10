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The SBU and the BEB will verify information regarding a possible connection between Gorilla and Parimatch: what PlayCity said

Kyiv • UNN

 • 418 views

The SBU and the BEB will verify information regarding a possible connection between Gorilla and Parimatch: what PlayCity said.

The SBU and the BEB will verify information regarding a possible connection between Gorilla and Parimatch: what PlayCity said

Following Telegraf's publication about possible violations in the operation of the Gorilla online casino, the editorial office contacted the state agency PlayCity. They said that they had forwarded the information presented by the journalists to the Security Service of Ukraine and the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine for verification, reports "Telegraf", writes UNN.

"Telegraf" will continue to follow the development of this story.

Earlier, "Telegraf" published a report on the activities of the Gorilla online casino and possible links between its technical infrastructure and resources associated with the Parimatch group. The investigation discussed, in particular, technical similarities between the platforms, as well as the redirection of users from websites associated with Gorilla to the Parik24 online casino.

Following the release of the publication, the editorial office sent an official inquiry to the State Agency of Ukraine PlayCity, which regulates the gambling market. The journalists asked whether the agency was aware of the circumstances cited, whether it planned to investigate the activities of GORILLABET LLC, and whether it was considering forwarding the relevant materials to law enforcement agencies.

In its response, PlayCity stated that the information about GORILLABET LLC possibly being used to circumvent sanctions and organize the illegal gambling business of the Parimatch group through Parik24 resources requires verification.

For this purpose, the agency contacted the Security Service of Ukraine and the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine. PlayCity asked law enforcement agencies to verify the information set out in the "Telegraf" inquiry and, if relevant response measures were taken, to inform the agency of their results.

PlayCity confirmed the blocking of two websites.

The agency separately reported its own decisions concerning two web resources mentioned in the journalistic inquiry.

According to PlayCity, the agency established facts of access being provided to gambling without the relevant license through the websites gorilla-kliche.co.ua and casinogorilla.co.ua.

In this connection, a decision was made to restrict access to these resources: — May 20, 2026 — decision No. 193-R concerning gorilla-kliche.co.ua; — November 4, 2026 — decision No. 467-R concerning casinogorilla.co.ua.

PlayCity also confirmed that GORILLABET LLC holds a license to organize and conduct casino gambling on the Internet. It was issued on the basis of UGC decision No. 417 dated August 27, 2024. At the same time, the agency clarified that the company had not obtained licenses to provide services in the field of gambling.

Whether the circumstances cited in the journalistic inquiry will be confirmed must be established by the competent authorities.

The editorial office of "Telegraf" will continue to monitor the situation, await the results of the investigation, and inform readers about new circumstances in this story.

Lilia Podolyak

Economy
Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine