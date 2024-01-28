The Satire Theater burned in the center of Moscow

A large-scale fire broke out in the center of the Russian capital, in the Satire Theater on Triumfalnaya Square. According to one eyewitness, the smoke was growing "right before our eyes." More than 60 people and 14 pieces of equipment were involved in the response. This was reported by the Russian media, UNN reports .

Details

A fire broke out in the Academic Satire Theater on Moscow's Triumphalnaya Square. It is indicated that the fire started from the roof, where restoration work was being carried out. According to eyewitnesses, the fire started at 11 a.m. and the smoke was gaining momentum "right before our eyes.

It is currently known that the area of the fire was 250 square meters. More than 60 people and 14 pieces of equipment were involved in the firefighting operation. Fifty people were evacuated from the building: there were no reports of any injuries.

