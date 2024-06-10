the russian federation shelled Nikolayevshchina: there are no victims

In Nikolayevshchina the enemy fired artillery at Kutsurubskaya hromada. However, there is no information about the victims or injured. This is reported by the chairman of the Nikolaev RMA Vitaly Kim, reports UNN.

Details

According to District military administrations,

On June 9, at 16: 15, the invaders launched artillery attacks on the Kutsurub community of the Mykolaiv region. Fortunately, there were no injuries.

