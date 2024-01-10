The Russian Defense Ministry announced the downing of a drone in the Saratov region

Enemy air defense forces allegedly shot down a drone over the territory of the Saratov region of Russia at night. This was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Last night, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack by an aircraft-type UAV against targets in the Russian Federation was prevented - the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

As noted, the enemy air defense allegedly destroyed a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle over the territory of the Saratov region of the Russian Federation.

Addendum

On January 9, Russian publics wrote that a kamikaze drone flew into a tank on the territory of an oil depot in the city of Orel in the Russian Federation. Another drone attacked the Orelenergo company. Later, it became known about another kamikaze dronethat hit a business in butter factory lane in Orel.