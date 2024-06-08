The Russian Chess Federation will be excluded from FIDE for two years: the reason was the complaint of Ukraine

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has excluded the Russian Chess Federation from its membership for 2 years, but this will not affect the rights of players. This decision was made by the Ethics Commission on the basis of a complaint filed by the Ukrainian chess federation, reports UNN with a message to FIDE.

The board of the FIDE ethics and disciplinary Conduct Commission announced the decision of the First Instance on the complaint of the Ukrainian chess federation Andrey Baryshpolets and Peter Heine Nielsen against both the Russian Chess Federation and FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich. According to the decision, the CFR is authorized to temporarily exclude fide membership for two years from the date of this decision. The exception does not affect the rights of players, referees, coaches and clubs belonging to the CFR to participate in professional activities," the FIDE said in a statement.

