The Russian army dropped a bomb on one of the buildings of a university in Sumy: the consequences were shown

On the evening of September 3, Russian troops dropped a bomb on one of the buildings of a university in Sumy, injuring a 64-year-old security guard. The consequences of the enemy strike were shown in the Prosecutor General's Office in Telegram, UNN reports .

According to the investigation, on September 3, 2024, at about 21:35, the aggressor state, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, dropped a guided aerial bomb on one of the buildings of a higher educational institution in Sumy, according to preliminary information - the Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement.

The university building was damaged as a result of an enemy attack. A 64-year-old security guard was injured.

Under the procedural supervision of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

