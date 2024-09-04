The Russian army dropped a bomb on one of the buildings of a university in Sumy: the consequences were shown

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 128368 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 133228 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 219251 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 164225 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 159564 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145782 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 209703 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112697 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 196973 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105233 views

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 93194 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 108287 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 105139 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 81429 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 68205 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 219251 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 209704 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 196973 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 223318 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 210985 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 45447 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 68205 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 154369 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 153347 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 157255 views
The Russian army dropped a bomb on one of the buildings of a university in Sumy: the consequences were shown

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34860 views

Russian troops attacked a university building in Sumy with a guided aerial bomb. The attack damaged the building and injured a 64-year-old security guard. An investigation into the violation of the laws of war has been launched.

On the evening of September 3, Russian troops dropped a bomb  on one of the buildings of a university in Sumy, injuring a 64-year-old security guard. The consequences of the enemy strike were shown in the Prosecutor General's Office in Telegram, UNN reports

According to the investigation, on September 3, 2024, at about 21:35, the aggressor state, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, dropped a guided aerial bomb on one of the buildings of a higher educational institution in Sumy, according to preliminary information

- the Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement. 
Image

The university building was damaged as a result of an enemy attack. A 64-year-old security guard was injured.

Under the procedural supervision of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Russia fired on 8 communities in Sumy region: 23 explosions, one civilian wounded04.09.24, 10:07 • 29956 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

Contact us about advertising