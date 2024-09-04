The Russian army dropped a bomb on one of the buildings of a university in Sumy: the consequences were shown
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked a university building in Sumy with a guided aerial bomb. The attack damaged the building and injured a 64-year-old security guard. An investigation into the violation of the laws of war has been launched.
On the evening of September 3, Russian troops dropped a bomb on one of the buildings of a university in Sumy, injuring a 64-year-old security guard. The consequences of the enemy strike were shown in the Prosecutor General's Office in Telegram, UNN reports .
According to the investigation, on September 3, 2024, at about 21:35, the aggressor state, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, dropped a guided aerial bomb on one of the buildings of a higher educational institution in Sumy, according to preliminary information
The university building was damaged as a result of an enemy attack. A 64-year-old security guard was injured.
Under the procedural supervision of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
Russia fired on 8 communities in Sumy region: 23 explosions, one civilian wounded04.09.24, 10:07 • 29956 views