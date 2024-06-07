ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 40913 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100750 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 144001 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148608 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 244003 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172877 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164411 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148164 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222233 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113003 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Russian army attacked the border area of Chernihiv region with mortars and FPV drones: 16 explosions

Russian army attacked the border area of Chernihiv region with mortars and FPV drones: 16 explosions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17675 views

Russian troops launched strikes with various weapons in the border areas of the Chernihiv region, as a result of which 16 explosions occurred in the Semyonovskaya and Snovskaya communities, but there were no reports of casualties among the local population.

Russian troops have hit Chernihiv region with mortars and FPV drones over the past day, and 16 explosions have occurred in two communities, the Northern Regional Office of the state border service of Ukraine reported on Friday, UNN writes.

During the day, Russian troops launched strikes with various types of weapons on the border of the Chernihiv region. 16 explosions recorded

- reported in the representative office of the state border service of Ukraine and listed:
  • Semyonovskaya hromada: 2 explosions (probably from 120 mm mortars and FPV drones) in the direction of Leonovka settlement. 
  • Snovskaya hromada: 14 explosions (parishes, probably from 120 mm mortars) in the direction of the settlement of Klyusy.

Information about the dead and wounded as a result of shelling among the local population, as indicated, was not recorded.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
chernihivChernihiv

