Russian army attacked the border area of Chernihiv region with mortars and FPV drones: 16 explosions
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops launched strikes with various weapons in the border areas of the Chernihiv region, as a result of which 16 explosions occurred in the Semyonovskaya and Snovskaya communities, but there were no reports of casualties among the local population.
Russian troops have hit Chernihiv region with mortars and FPV drones over the past day, and 16 explosions have occurred in two communities, the Northern Regional Office of the state border service of Ukraine reported on Friday, UNN writes.
During the day, Russian troops launched strikes with various types of weapons on the border of the Chernihiv region. 16 explosions recorded
- Semyonovskaya hromada: 2 explosions (probably from 120 mm mortars and FPV drones) in the direction of Leonovka settlement.
- Snovskaya hromada: 14 explosions (parishes, probably from 120 mm mortars) in the direction of the settlement of Klyusy.
Information about the dead and wounded as a result of shelling among the local population, as indicated, was not recorded.
Russian troops shelled four communities in Sumy region: 27 explosions recorded07.06.24, 09:42 • 22438 views