Russian army attacked the border area of Chernihiv region with mortars and FPV drones: 16 explosions

Russian troops have hit Chernihiv region with mortars and FPV drones over the past day, and 16 explosions have occurred in two communities, the Northern Regional Office of the state border service of Ukraine reported on Friday, UNN writes.

During the day, Russian troops launched strikes with various types of weapons on the border of the Chernihiv region. 16 explosions recorded - reported in the representative office of the state border service of Ukraine and listed:

Semyonovskaya hromada: 2 explosions (probably from 120 mm mortars and FPV drones) in the direction of Leonovka settlement.

Snovskaya hromada: 14 explosions (parishes, probably from 120 mm mortars) in the direction of the settlement of Klyusy.

Information about the dead and wounded as a result of shelling among the local population, as indicated, was not recorded.

