The Russian army attacked Odessa: hit were recorded on civilian infrastructure, it is known about the injured

As a result of the Russian attack, hits on civilian infrastructure were recorded in Odessa. Now it is already known about the injured who are receiving medical care, their number is being specified. the fire is currently being extinguished - the keeper wrote in Telegram.

In Odessa an explosion occurred against the background of an air alert