In Odessa an explosion occurred against the background of an air alert

An explosion occurred in Odessa, Mayor Gennady Trukhanov said on Monday, UNN writes.

Details

"An explosion is heard in the city!" - Trukhanov wrote in Telegram.

Before that, an Air Alert was issued in the region, according to Trukhanov, in connection with the activity of tactical aviation in the Black Sea. The mayor reported a cruise missile in the direction of Odessa.

