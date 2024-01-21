The rf army has a "minus" commander: the Ukrainian military destroyed the commander of Il-22M

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 104302 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 114114 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 144562 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140847 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177975 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172322 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 285287 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178312 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167318 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148902 views

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 37536 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 40971 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 51570 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 71845 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

11:50 AM • 38332 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 104306 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 285287 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 252426 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237487 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262650 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 71845 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 144563 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107635 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107584 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123642 views
The rf army has a "minus" commander: the Ukrainian military destroyed the commander of Il-22M

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41099 views

Viktor Klimov, the commander of the Russian Il-22M airborne command center shot down recently by the Ukrainian military, has been killed. However, the co-pilot survived and brought the plane to the airfield.

The rf army minus a commander. Russian media report that on January 14, "zadvukhsostil" commander of IL-22 Major Klimov Viktor.  About this writes "Crimean wind", reports UNN.

More news on the recent story of the destruction of the A-50 and the shooting down of Il-22 As it turned out, the commander of Il-22 Major Klimov Viktor.

- reported the publication.

Details

According to the Russian media, the co-pilot survived and was able to bring the downed plane to the airfield.

It is noted that Klimov was a senior test pilot of military unit 27237. And his father Ivan Klimov served as a navigator in a squadron in Tikhoretsk.

ImageImage

Downing of A-50: British intelligence explains how the loss of one plane will affect the war in Ukraine17.01.2024, 12:17 • 22422 views

Recall

On January 14, the network reported that the Ukrainian military hit two aircraft - A-50 and Il-22, which were in the waters of the Sea of Azov.

Subsequently, on January 15, the destruction of the planes was confirmed by the Commander-in-Chief of the AFU, Valery Zaluzhny.

In particular, he shared a clip of a radar screen showing planes disappearing over the sea and thanked the Air Force for the "perfectly planned and conducted operation in the Azov region." 

Tatiana Salganik

War

