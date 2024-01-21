The rf army has a "minus" commander: the Ukrainian military destroyed the commander of Il-22M

The rf army minus a commander. Russian media report that on January 14, "zadvukhsostil" commander of IL-22 Major Klimov Viktor. About this writes "Crimean wind", reports UNN.

More news on the recent story of the destruction of the A-50 and the shooting down of Il-22 As it turned out, the commander of Il-22 Major Klimov Viktor. - reported the publication.

Details

According to the Russian media, the co-pilot survived and was able to bring the downed plane to the airfield.

It is noted that Klimov was a senior test pilot of military unit 27237. And his father Ivan Klimov served as a navigator in a squadron in Tikhoretsk.

Recall

On January 14, the network reported that the Ukrainian military hit two aircraft - A-50 and Il-22, which were in the waters of the Sea of Azov.

Subsequently, on January 15, the destruction of the planes was confirmed by the Commander-in-Chief of the AFU, Valery Zaluzhny.

In particular, he shared a clip of a radar screen showing planes disappearing over the sea and thanked the Air Force for the "perfectly planned and conducted operation in the Azov region."