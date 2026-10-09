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The remote employment termination service has become available in Diia for people in the temporarily occupied territories

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1428 views

Employees in the temporarily occupied territories and areas of hostilities can resign through Diia. The application is signed online, and the termination takes effect the following day.

The remote employment termination service has become available in Diia for people in the temporarily occupied territories

Ukrainians who are officially employed in temporarily occupied territories or areas of active hostilities can now terminate their employment relationship with their employer via the "Diia" app. This was reported by the Ministry of Economy and Environment, UNN writes.

Details

The first online service under the new digital labor market ecosystem, "Obrii," has been launched in the "Obrii.Robota" section of the "Diia" app. Previously, terminating such contracts required contacting the employment service or the employer directly and waiting for paper documents to be processed.

According to the State Employment Service, since the beginning of the full-scale war, 11,714 citizens have applied with such requests, while 65,000 legal entities were registered in the TOT in 2022.

How to use it

To complete the dismissal process, you need to update the "Diia" app to the latest version. The procedure is fully automated:

  • The user submits an application through the app and signs it using "Diia.Signature."
    • The system automatically checks whether the employer is included in the list of TOTs or areas of active hostilities.
      • After successful processing, the system records the dismissal date, notifies the employer, and updates the data in state registers.
        • The dismissal takes effect automatically on the day after the application is registered, without any additional confirmations.

          As noted by Oleksandr Tsybort, Deputy Minister of Economy and Environment of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformations, and Digitalization, formal employment in occupied territories had previously been a barrier to finding new official employment, obtaining unemployed status, or pursuing professional development. The new service is intended to remove this obstacle.

          The ministry also adds that grants for professional development will soon appear in "Obrii"—financial assistance for education and retraining.

          The Diia app is testing payments related to pregnancy and childcare06.10.26, 03:54 • 19395 views

          Olga Rozgon

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