The regional musical theater in khabarovsk, russia, is on fire: the area of fire is 1000 square meters

The regional musical theater in khabarovsk, russia, is on fire. This is reported by the russian media, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, the flames engulfed the entire building, and a huge column of smoke is visible from different parts of the city.

According to preliminary data, the area of the fire is about 1000 square meters.

Eyewitnesses report that loud explosions are periodically heard at the site of the fire, probably due to the collapse of the building's structures. Firefighters are working at the scene, but there is no information about the victims.