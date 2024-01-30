The Rada is proposed to increase responsibility for the illegal distribution of drugs and psychotropics during martial law

The Law Enforcement Committee recommends that the Verkhovna Rada adopt as a basis the draft law on strengthening responsibility for illegal activities in the field of trafficking in narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, their analogues and precursors during martial law. UNN reports this with reference to the website of the parliament.

In particular, the draft law proposes to classify the illegal production and storage of precursors, as well as violations of the established rules of drug trafficking , as serious offenses.

For , the illegal production, manufacture, purchase, storage, transportation or shipment of precursors is to be punishable by a fine of up to five hundred tax-free minimum incomes or imprisonment for a term of seven to ten years with confiscation of property.

The draft law provides for a fine of up to five hundred tax-free minimum incomes or imprisonment for a term of 5 to 10 years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years for violation of the established rules for the circulation of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

In addition, it is proposed to introduce criminal liability for law enforcement officers for inaction regarding the trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances during martial law.

As noted in the explanatory note to the document, recently, a significant increase in the illegal synthesis of particularly dangerous psychotropic substances, namely mephedrone and alpha-PVP, has been recorded in Ukraine.

According to preliminary estimates, the volume of psychotropic drugs smuggled across the customs border of Ukraine reaches more than 1,500 kilograms per month.

