The Prosecutor General's Office shows the renovated premises of the Coordination Center for Victims and Witnesses Support

The Coordination Center for Support of Victims and Witnesses has received new premises, which will help ensure its effective work and comfort for visitors. This is reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports.

Behind each of the more than 120,000 war crimes documented in Ukraine are human lives and suffering. Our primary responsibility is to do everything we can to support victims of war crimes in their quest for truth and justice - Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin emphasized.

According to him, the Coordination Center for Victims and Witnesses was established last year for this purpose . This year, the center expanded and received new premises.

It is noted that the renovation is planned to provide a safe and comfortable environment, with rooms for psychological counseling and procedural interviews, as well as rooms for children.

The agency emphasizes that the main mission of the Center is to ensure that every victim and witness is treated fairly:

feel safe, respected and fully informed about their rights and available services;

receive up-to-date information on their proceedings;



received psychological support to prevent re-victimization;



and, if necessary, was referred to the relevant psychological, medical and social support services.



The Prosecutor General added that at the initial stage, the Center's activities will focus on vulnerable groups, including children, people with disabilities, as well as victims and witnesses of torture and conflict-related sexual violence.

In the long term, it is planned to extend these services to other regions of Ukraine and to survivors of various types of crimes.

Kostin also thanked the international partners who contributed to the launch of the Center and expressed hope for further cooperation.

