In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

The Prosecutor General's Office on the conviction of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Russia: a separate area of our investigations

Kyiv • UNN

 212617 views

The Prosecutor General's Office is investigating cases of imprisonment of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Russia and cooperating with international partners.

The Prosecutor General's Office on the conviction of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Russia: a separate area of our investigations

The Office of the Prosecutor General is investigating cases of sentencing Ukrainian prisoners of war in Russia and cooperating with international partners in this regard. This was reported to UNN by Yuriy Belousov, head of the Prosecutor General's Office Department for Combating Crimes Committed in the Context of Armed Conflict.

We ourselves investigate each such case (regarding the conviction of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russia - ed.), trying to find out all the circumstances. But we also, of course, cooperate with our partners, because we understand that these cases are fabricated, and they are often used to justify the grounds for holding our prisoners of war

- Belousov said.

He noted that quite often Russians condemn Ukrainian prisoners of war for the mere fact of participation in the war, which is a violation of the Geneva Conventions.

"We bring Russians to justice only when we find information that they have committed war crimes: murder, rape, abduction of our children, etc. If this is not established, they are not brought to justice. Therefore, we are working with our colleagues, the military, the Main Intelligence Directorate, and international partners to document this, and this is a separate area of our investigations," Belousov said.

Addendum

As reported, more than 4 thousand criminal proceedings have been opened against Ukrainian prisoners of war, of which more than 200 have already been convicted in Russia.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

