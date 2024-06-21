The prosecutor general signed an order to assign Verbitsky's duties to other deputies

By order of the prosecutor general Andrey Kostin dated June 21, the duties of Deputy Prosecutor General Dmitry Verbitsky were assigned to other deputies, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Friday, writes UNN.

By the order of the prosecutor general "on the temporary assignment of the duties of the Deputy Prosecutor General" dated 21.06.2024, the duties of Dmitry Verbitsky are assigned to other deputies - Prosecutor General's Office reported.

recall

Prosecutor General Andrey Kostin announced that an internal investigation was being conducted against Dmitry Verbitsky, who is the Deputy Prosecutor General, who is suspected of illegal enrichment.