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The Prime Minister of Latvia announced that an agreement had been reached on a new government

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

The United List and the National Alliance are forming a two-party coalition in Latvia’s parliament. The new government must receive a vote of confidence.

The Prime Minister of Latvia announced that an agreement had been reached on a new government
Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs, whose party won the most votes in last month's parliamentary elections, said that his political force had reached an agreement to form a two-party government coalition, UNN reports, citing Bloomberg.

As stated in a declaration released by the prime minister's office on Sunday, the United List, led by Kulbergs, had agreed to form a coalition with the National Alliance. This gives them a one-seat majority in the 100-member parliament. Negotiations on policy and the terms of cooperation are currently under way; for the new government to begin work, parliament must pass a vote of confidence in it.

The National Alliance was invited to nominate candidates by Monday for the positions of ministers of the interior, welfare, and culture. According to the statement, Kulbergs also asked Defense Minister Raivis Melnis to remain in his post.

Latvia is preparing a ban on the transit of grain from Russia and Belarus – Sybiha revealed how Moscow financed the war15.11.26, 06:38 • 5118 views

Antonina Tumanova

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