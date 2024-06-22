The Polish national team became the first team to be eliminated from Euro 2024 ahead of schedule

The Polish national team, having lost to the Austrian national team in the second round of the group stage, became the first team to be eliminated from Euro 2024 football ahead of schedule, reports UNN.

Details

Yesterday, the Polish national team met with the Austrian national team in the second round of the group stage. The Group B meeting, which took place in Berlin, ended with a score of 3:1 in favor of the Austrians.

Gernot Trauner (9th minute), Christoph Baumgartner (66th minute) and Marko Arnautovic (78th minute) scored for the winners. Krzysztof Pentek scored for the losing team (30).

Thus, the Austrian national team scored 3 points and continues to fight for a ticket to the playoffs.

Even if Poland wins the last match, it will still remain in last place due to the fact that face-to-face meetings between teams in which Poland has already lost to Austria and the Netherlands will be taken into account. That is, if Austria loses to the Netherlands in the last match, and Poland wins against France, then the poles will still remain in last place.

At the same time, a goalless draw was recorded in the parallel match between the Netherlands and France, which caused the Polish national team to lose its theoretical chances of getting out of the group.

The situation in Group B is as follows: the Netherlands is in first place with 4 points in the asset. France, which also has 4 points to its credit, is in second place. Austria is in third place (3 points). On the last - Poland with zero points in the asset.

