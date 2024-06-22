The Polish national team became the first team to be eliminated from Euro 2024 ahead of schedule

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 4312 views

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 96755 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 108107 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 123826 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 191519 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 235052 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 144284 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369467 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181908 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149669 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 67374 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 74767 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 102647 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 88728 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 32509 views
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 96755 views

06:14 AM • 90138 views

05:56 AM • 108107 views

April 4, 04:00 AM • 103972 views

April 3, 07:36 PM • 123826 views
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 2578 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 5780 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 12359 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13941 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17861 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

The Polish national team became the first team to be eliminated from Euro 2024 ahead of schedule

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19175 views

Poland became the first team to withdraw from Euro 2024 after losing 1-3 to Austria in the group stage.

The Polish national team became the first team to be eliminated from Euro 2024 ahead of schedule

The Polish national team, having lost to the Austrian national team in the second round of the group stage, became the first team to be eliminated from Euro 2024 football ahead of schedule, reports UNN.

Details

Yesterday, the Polish national team met with the Austrian national team in the second round of the group stage. The Group B meeting, which took place in Berlin, ended with a score of 3:1 in favor of the Austrians.

Gernot Trauner (9th minute), Christoph Baumgartner (66th minute) and Marko Arnautovic (78th minute) scored for the winners. Krzysztof Pentek scored for the losing team (30).

Thus, the Austrian national team scored 3 points and continues to fight for a ticket to the playoffs.

Euro 2024: Austria confidently beat Poland with a score of 3:121.06.24, 21:08 • 25543 views

Even if Poland wins the last match, it will still remain in last place due to the fact that face-to-face meetings between teams in which Poland has already lost to Austria and the Netherlands will be taken into account. That is, if Austria loses to the Netherlands in the last match, and Poland wins against France, then the poles will still remain in last place.

At the same time, a goalless draw was recorded in the parallel match between the Netherlands and France, which caused the Polish national team to lose its theoretical chances of getting out of the group.

The situation in Group B is as follows: the Netherlands is in first place with 4 points in the asset. France, which also has 4 points to its credit, is in second place. Austria is in third place (3 points). On the last - Poland with zero points in the asset.

Recall

Thanks to goals from Mykola Shaparenko and Roman Yaremchuk, Ukraine won the First victory at Euro 2024, beating Slovakia 2-1 in the second round of the group stage.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
