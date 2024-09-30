The Pension Fund has made all payments for September

The Pension Fund of Ukraine has completed the financing of pension payments, housing subsidies and benefits for September. UAH 62.9 billion was allocated for pensions and UAH 1.4 billion for subsidies and benefits.

Writes UNN with a reference to the PFU.

Financing of pensions, housing subsidies and benefits for September is completed:

UAH 62.9 billion was allocated for pension payments.

For housing subsidies and benefits - UAH 1.4 billion.

As of September 27, insurance payments in the amount of UAH 2744 million have been financed, of which UAH 1569.7 million was allocated to pay sick leave.



In September, the Pension Fund of Ukraine provided 932 thousand services to citizens who applied to the Fund's bodies.

Recall

In Donetsk region, the Pension Fund service center in Kostyantynivka is temporarily closed due to the deteriorating security situation. Residents can receive services in other centers of the region.