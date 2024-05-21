The Parliament registered a bill that proposes to deprive the shopping center of the right to fine evaders

People's deputy Anatoly Burmich registered in the Parliament a bill that proposes to deprive the shopping center of the right to consider cases of violation by conscripts, those liable for military service, reservists of the rules of military registration, violation of the legislation on defense, mobilization training, as well as to deprive the shopping center of the right to impose fines. This is stated in the draft law No. 11272, writes UNN.

Details

According to the draft law, which was registered by a former member of the "OPPJ" faction Anatoly Burmich, it is proposed to exclude the norm of the Code of administrative offenses of Ukraine, according to which the shopping center considers cases of violation by conscripts, those liable for military service, reservists of the rules of military registration, violation of the legislation on defense, mobilization training and mobilization, damage to military registration documents or loss of them by negligence.

It is also planned to cancel the norm according to which the heads of the shopping center have the right to consider cases of administrative offenses and impose administrative penalties on behalf of the shopping center.

It is assumed that such cases should be considered in court.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada has registered a draft law that proposes to amend Article 336 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine regarding the establishment of a fine, community service, correctional labor or restriction of liberty instead of imprisonment for evading conscription during mobilization.