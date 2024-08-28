ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Paralympic Games start in Paris today. Out of 140 Ukrainian athletes, three will represent the Brovary community

Paralympic Games start in Paris today. Out of 140 Ukrainian athletes, three will represent the Brovary community

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11822 views

The opening of the 17th Summer Paralympic Games will take place in Paris. Ukraine will be represented by 140 athletes, including three from the Brovary community - track and field athlete Liudmyla Danylina and swimmers Oleksii Fedyna and Ilya Yaremenko.

The official opening ceremony of the XVII Summer Paralympic Games will take place in Paris today. The mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, wished success to 140 Ukrainian athletes, three of whom will represent this community in two sports, on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

The honor of Ukraine and the Brovary community will be defended at the Paralympic Games by athlete Lyudmyla Danylina and swimmers Oleksiy Fedyna and Ilya Yaremenko.

"The Ukrainian national team has an extremely strong representation - 140 athletes who will compete in 17 sports. The largest number - 37 athletes - are swimmers, and another 28 are track and field athletes.

The Brovary community is represented at the Paralympics by three athletes who are already well known in the world of sports: athlete Lyudmila Danilina and swimmers Oleksiy Fedina and Ilya Yaremenko.

We wish you successful starts and high steps on the podium!" wrote Igor Sapozhko.

Optional

Athlete Liudmyla Danylina is an international master of sports of Ukraine, a graduate of the Kyiv Regional Center Invasport. She is a medalist at the Summer Paralympic Games, a two-time champion and silver medalist at the 2015 Global Games, and a bronze medalist at the 2015 World Championships. She plays in the T20 class - athletes with intellectual disabilities.

Oleksiy Fedyna competes in the S12 class, among athletes with visual impairments.

He became a Paralympic champion in Beijing, London, and Rio de Janeiro, and three times did so in the 100-meter breaststroke.

Four-time world champion in the 100-meter breaststroke.

Ilya Yaremenko is a visually impaired swimmer. Bronze medalist of the 2016 Summer Paralympic Games and silver medalist of the 2020 Games, winner of the World and European Championships. Honored Master of Sports of Ukraine.

Ukraine has formed an application for the 2024 Paralympics: a total of 140 athletes23.08.24, 16:21 • 13403 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

SportsKyiv region

