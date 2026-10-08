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Kyiv Palace of Sports to Be Named After Legendary Ihor Turchyn

Kyiv • UNN

 • 570 views

The NOC General Assembly supported renaming Kyiv’s Palace of Sports after handball coach Ihor Turchyn. There had been calls to rename the Palace of Sports after Turchyn since his death in 1993.

Kyiv Palace of Sports to Be Named After Legendary Ihor Turchyn

The Palace of Sports in Kyiv will be named after Ihor Turchyn, the legendary Ukrainian coach of the Spartak women's handball club. This is reported by Suspilne Sport, according to UNN.

Details

It is reported that the initiative was supported during the General Assembly of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine. Andrii Melnyk, President of the Handball Federation of Ukraine, emphasized the importance of Turchyn's contribution to the history of handball.

This is a major event. He was an outstanding figure who did so much for Ukrainian and world handball that the sport began to inspire more than one generation. Today, handball ranks behind football in Europe, and in some countries it is in first place. The world's leading teams prepare using his books

- Melnyk said.

He added that efforts to rename the Palace of Sports after Turchyn had been ongoing since his death in 1993.

The International Handball Federation has fully lifted sanctions against Russia and Belarus16.07.26, 03:15 • 6092 views

For reference

Ihor Turchyn had headed Kyiv's "Spartak" since 1969. Under his leadership, the team became USSR champions 20 times and won the European Champions Cup 13 times.

The USSR women's handball team, formed on the basis of Kyiv's "Spartak," won medals at three Olympic Games: "gold" in Montreal in 1976 and Moscow in 1980, as well as "bronze" in Seoul in 1988.

The women's national team, under Turchyn's leadership, also reached the podium at the World Championships five times: "gold" in 1982 and 1986, "silver" in 1975 and 1978, and "bronze" in 1973.

In 1976, Turchyn was recognized as the world's best coach. Ihor Turchyn died in 1993 during a European Champions Cup match. At the time of his death, he was considered one of the most decorated coaches in the history of handball. His achievements were included in the Guinness Book of Records.

We remind you

New stars were unveiled in the capital on the "Square of Stars." Olympic champion, absolute world champion, world-record holder, and world and European champion Yaroslava Mahuchikh received her star.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SportsKyiv