The office of the Danish Embassy in Ukraine was opened in Mykolaiv
Kyiv • UNN
The Royal Danish Embassy opened an office in Mykolaiv, and Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called the move a historic event.
The office of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Denmark in Ukraine has been opened in Mykolaiv. This was announced by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at a joint press conference with Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, an UNN correspondent reports.
"...this occasion is absolutely worth it, because the opening of the Danish Embassy in Ukraine in Mykolaiv is a historic event without exaggeration. This is not only a Danish footprint, a Danish focus on helping Mykolaiv. It is also an example for all other countries that want to put their support for Ukraine on a systematic basis," Kuleba said.
The minister thanked Rasmussen for his leadership, historicity and example.
Recall
Denmark announced its readiness to start negotiations on signing security guarantees with Ukraine.