The occupiers provided the leadership of the "universities" in the TOT with plans for the mandatory attendance of students at the "elections"

Preparations for a pseudo-vote for the "President of the Russian Federation" are underway in the temporarily occupied territories. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that as part of this process, the occupation administrations informed the management of fake educational institutions (universities, colleges, schools) of plans for mandatory student attendance at the "elections".

To implement the plan, "schools for young voters" were created in the TOT, where they allegedly teach those who will be voting for the first time. In fact, these are mandatory propaganda circles in support of Putin, - the statement said.

Recall

As UNN previously reported , in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Russian occupiers, accompanied by the military , are collecting signatures among locals in support of "presidential candidate Vladimir Putin.

British intelligence: Russia will use pseudo-elections in TOT to create the impression of legitimacy of the invasion