The number of wounded from the attack on the hotel in Zaporizhzhia increased to four

The number of wounded in the attack on a hotel in Zaporizhzhia on the night of September 3 has risen to four, the regional State Emergency Service reported. Two people were reported dead, UNN reported .

Updated information on the victims of the night attack by Russian troops in Zaporizhzhia. Two women with acupuncture injuries who worked at a facility near the hotel turned to the medical facility on their own - the SES said in a statement.

As previously reported, on September 2 at 23:03, the enemy cynically shelled a residential area of Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the hit to the hotel building, floor slabs and building structures were destroyed and collapsed.

Rescuers unblocked the body of a 38-year-old woman from the rubble, and later found the body of her 8-year-old son without signs of life. Rescuers rescued the 12-year-old daughter of the deceased, the girl was taken out of the rubble in serious condition and handed over to doctors for further hospitalization. Prior to the arrival of the SES units, the 43-year-old injured husband of the deceased was hospitalized in moderate condition in a medical facility.

A total of 6 people were injured in the shelling, including 1 rescued and two killed.

The State Emergency Service involved 9 vehicles and 35 personnel.

3 killed, 4 wounded in Zaporizhzhia due to Russian attack, 205 enemy attacks in the region