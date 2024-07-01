The number of wounded as a result of Russian shelling of Kherson has increased

As a result of the Russian shelling of Kherson, the number of victims has increased to two. This was reported by the Kherson RMA, UNN reports.

"It has become known about another victim of the Russian shelling of the Korabelny district of Kherson," the statement reads.

According to the RMA, paramedics provided on-site medical care to a 45-year-old woman who sustained an explosive injury, back and hip wounds.

75-year-old woman injured in Kherson by Russian shelling

According to Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson MVA, Russian military shelled the Korabelny district of Kherson, several explosions were heard.