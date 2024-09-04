The number of victims of the Russian missile attack in Kryvyi Rih has increased

Six people were injured in a rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih. Three of the wounded are in hospital, including a 10-year-old child. This was announced on Wednesday by the head of the city's Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, UNN reports.

Unfortunately, there are already six casualties as a result of the morning enemy rocket attack on the city center - a 58-year-old woman was hospitalized with a fracture. Thus, there are three victims in the hospital, one of whom is a 10-year-old girl. They are in moderate condition, doctors are providing them with all the necessary assistance - Vilkul wrote on Telegram.

According to him, according to updated information, 57 apartment buildings in the city have already been damaged by the enemy strike. Apartment and door-to-door inspections are underway to determine the amount of damage.

The Help Center continues to work at school 103. Teams of communal services and managers are helping residents of the affected buildings.

In Kryvyi Rih enemy hit a hotel: destruction from the first to the third floor