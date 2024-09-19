The number of injured in Russian drone attack in Kherson has increased

The number of injured in an enemy drone strike on Kherson has increased - a 58-year-old woman was taken to the hospital, the Kherson RMA reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

"Another victim of the Russian drone attack in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson was taken to the hospital. The 58-year-old woman has an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to the jaw. She is being provided with the necessary medical care," the RMA reported on Telegram.

Earlier it was reported that medical workerwas injured in the attack by Russia.