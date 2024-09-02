Number of injured as a result of Russia's missile attack on Kharkiv increased to 50, including 7 children

As a result of the enemy's attack on Kharkiv the day before, the number of injured reached 50, including 7 children, two medics and two rescuers, the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Syniehubov said on Monday, UNN reports.

13:26, Kharkiv. A shopping center, public places, and the Sports Palace were damaged as a result of shelling by 4 Iskander and 3 S-300 systems. At all locations, 50 people were injured, including 7 children, 2 medics and 2 rescuers - Sinegubov said on Telegram.

russia attacked Kharkiv with Iskander-M and S-300/400 missiles - prosecutor's office