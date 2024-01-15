The number of shipments to Poland increased due to imports of fuel and humanitarian goods

The number of shipments of Ukrainian companies to Poland in 2023 increased due to the import of fuel and humanitarian goods. This was written by Deputy Minister Serhiy Derkach on the Facebook page of the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In 2023, Ukrainian carriers carried out 362,000 shipments to Poland, of which 68,000 were fuel shipments and about 15,000 were humanitarian cargo shipments.

Thus, the number of commercial transportation operations amounted to 280 thousand in 2023. For comparison, in 2021, Ukrainian drivers carried out 229 thousand transportations to Poland, and in 2022 - 307 thousand.

The European Commission has confirmed that the agreement on transport visa-free travel with Ukraine has had a positive impact on all parties to the arrangement.

The key reason for the growth in the number of shipments by Ukrainian companies is the response to the consequences of Russian armed aggression. Transportation of fuel, humanitarian and military cargo accounts for about 20% of the total structure of all transportation. .... At the same time, this does not have a critical impact on the bilateral transportation market with Poland. Instead, according to the European Commission, the agreement on transport visa-free travel with Ukraine has had a positive impact on all parties to the arrangements. ," emphasized Oleksandr Kubrakov, Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine, Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure.

According to the ministry, before the full-scale invasion, the market share between Polish and Ukrainian carriers was 40% and 60%, respectively.

It is noted that last year, Polish carriers carried out just over 132 thousand shipments to Ukraine. In the ratio of commercial bilateral transportation between the countries, they currently occupy 33% of the market, while the remaining 67% was taken over by Ukrainian carriers.

"Ukrainian carriers operate flights all over Ukraine. They transport goods to Kharkiv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, and other frontline regions where international carriers do not operate flights in most cases due to security reasons," Kurbakov explained.

Optional

Kurbakov assured that the Ukrainian side was in constant contact with the Polish Ministry of Infrastructure. In particular, the agencies coordinated the issues of transportation market balance and prevention of the blockade.

For its part, Ukraine has fulfilled all the promised measures. This includes the arrangement of a separate lane for empty trucks at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint. However, this did not bring any changes to the issue of unblocking the border.

At the end of December last year, we agreed with the new team of the Polish Ministry of Infrastructure on a list of measures to unblock the border. However, since then, there have been no changes in the issue of unblocking the border. For our part, we have implemented the measures we promised. For example, we have launched a separate lane for empty trucks at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint, but due to the ongoing blockade, the results of this measure cannot be seen. The Polish side accepts only about 30 trucks there daily, so the electronic queue reaches tens of days of waiting. - said the Minister.

Instead, during the week-long unblocking of the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint in December, the electronic queue to leave Ukraine at this crossing took up to 2 days to wait.