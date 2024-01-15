The number of shipments to Poland increased due to imports of fuel and humanitarian goods

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 104226 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 114066 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 144501 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140804 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177956 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172310 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 285262 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178309 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167318 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148902 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 37261 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 40699 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 51362 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 71544 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

11:50 AM • 37981 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 104226 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 285262 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 252406 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237462 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262625 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 71544 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 144501 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107620 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107570 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123628 views
Actual
The number of shipments to Poland increased due to imports of fuel and humanitarian goods

The number of shipments to Poland increased due to imports of fuel and humanitarian goods

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32195 views

In 2023, Ukrainian carriers carried out 362 thousand shipments to Poland, including 68 thousand shipments of fuel and 15 thousand shipments of humanitarian goods. This is significantly more than 307 thousand in 2022 and 229 thousand in 2021.

The number of shipments of Ukrainian companies to Poland in 2023 increased due to the import of fuel and humanitarian goods. This was written by Deputy Minister Serhiy Derkach on the Facebook page of the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In 2023, Ukrainian carriers carried out 362,000 shipments to Poland, of which 68,000 were fuel shipments and about 15,000 were humanitarian cargo shipments.

Thus, the number of commercial transportation operations amounted to 280 thousand in 2023. For comparison, in 2021, Ukrainian drivers carried out 229 thousand transportations to Poland, and in 2022 - 307 thousand.

Image

The European Commission has confirmed that the agreement on transport visa-free travel with Ukraine has had a positive impact on all parties to the arrangement.

The key reason for the growth in the number of shipments by Ukrainian companies is the response to the consequences of Russian armed aggression. Transportation of fuel, humanitarian and military cargo accounts for about 20% of the total structure of all transportation. .... At the same time, this does not have a critical impact on the bilateral transportation market with Poland. Instead, according to the European Commission, the agreement on transport visa-free travel with Ukraine has had a positive impact on all parties to the arrangements. 

 ," emphasized Oleksandr Kubrakov, Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine, Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure.

According to the ministry, before the full-scale invasion, the market share between Polish and Ukrainian carriers was 40% and 60%, respectively.

It is noted that last year, Polish carriers carried out just over 132 thousand shipments to Ukraine. In the ratio of commercial bilateral transportation between the countries, they currently occupy 33% of the market, while the remaining 67% was taken over by Ukrainian carriers.

"Ukrainian carriers operate flights all over Ukraine. They transport goods to Kharkiv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, and other frontline regions where international carriers do not operate flights in most cases due to security reasons," Kurbakov explained.

Image

The Polish government agreed to the demands of farmers who threaten to resume blocking the border with Ukraine03.01.24, 15:41 • 27598 views

Optional

Kurbakov assured that the Ukrainian side was in constant contact with the Polish Ministry of Infrastructure. In particular, the agencies coordinated the issues of transportation market balance and prevention of the blockade.

For its part, Ukraine has fulfilled all the promised measures. This includes the arrangement of a separate lane for empty trucks at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint. However, this did not bring any changes to the issue of unblocking the border.

At the end of December last year, we agreed with the new team of the Polish Ministry of Infrastructure on a list of measures to unblock the border. However, since then, there have been no changes in the issue of unblocking the border. For our part, we have implemented the measures we promised. For example, we have launched a separate lane for empty trucks at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint, but due to the ongoing blockade, the results of this measure cannot be seen. The Polish side accepts only about 30 trucks there daily, so the electronic queue reaches tens of days of waiting. 

 - said the Minister.

Instead, during the week-long unblocking of the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint in December, the electronic queue to leave Ukraine at this crossing took up to 2 days to wait.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

Economy

Contact us about advertising