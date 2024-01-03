The Polish government agreed to the demands of farmers who threaten to resume blocking the border with Ukraine

The Ministry of Agriculture of Agriculture of Poland accepts all demands of the farmers from the association "Betrayed Village" who threaten to resume the blockade at the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint on the border with Ukraine. This was was stated by Deputy Minister Michal Kolodziejczak, writes RMF24, informs UNN.

Details

The deputy of the Polish Ministry of Agriculture commented on the demands of farmers from the association "Betrayed Village", which will decide today on the continuation of the protest at the Medyka-Shehyni at the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint.

"The Ministry accepts all 3 demands of the farmers and accepts them for implementation. I will not allow to deceive any agricultural union," Kolodziejczak said.

Polish farmers, in particular, want more subsidies for corn producers, additional funding for liquidity loans and to keep the agricultural tax at the level of last year.

Imports of Ukrainian grain: Tusk's government will keep the ban in place