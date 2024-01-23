The number of people injured in the Russian attack on Kharkiv has risen to 62, including eight children

As a result of the rocket attack by Russian troops on Kharkiv, 62 people have been injured, including eight children, UNN reports, citing the Interior Ministry.

Kharkiv. The number of victims of the morning shelling has increased to 62 people, including 5 killed and 57 wounded. Eight children are among the injured - the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

As noted, three police officers who were clearing the rubble were also injured.

Earlier, 51 people were reported injured as a result of a missile attack by Russian troops on Kharkiv. Five people were killed. 27 were rescued.