The number of people affected by Russia's strike on a market in Chornomorsk has doubled

The number of people injured as a result of Russia's strike on a crowded market in Chornomorsk, Odesa region, has risen to 11. Oleg Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reported this on November 11, UNN writes.

The number of people injured as a result of the enemy strike on the market in Chornomorsk has risen to 11. One person was killed - Kiper said.

What is the condition of the injured

According to him, "nine people have been hospitalized, and doctors assess the condition of four of them as serious." "Doctors are fighting for their lives," he said.

One more person received medical assistance at the scene, the head of the Regional Military Administration added.

According to Kiper, efforts to deal with the aftermath of the attack are ongoing.

Previously

On November 11, Russia struck a market in the center of Chornomorsk. Initially, one person was reported killed and four injured.

Russia attacked a crowded market in the center of Chornomorsk - there is one dead and several injured