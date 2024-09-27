The number of inclusive groups in kindergartens has increased more than 10 times over the past 7 years - MES

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 100215 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 107348 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 173260 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 141159 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145073 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139754 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185164 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112139 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175408 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104779 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

February 28, 06:21 PM • 47662 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 114790 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 67111 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 73535 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 41026 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 173260 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 185164 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 175408 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 202698 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 191535 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143542 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143376 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147978 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139318 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156106 views
The number of inclusive groups in kindergartens has increased more than 10 times over the past 7 years - MES

The number of inclusive groups in kindergartens has increased more than 10 times over the past 7 years - MES

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12131 views

In Ukraine, there are currently 7,000 inclusive groups in kindergartens with more than 14,000 children with special needs. In 2017, there were only 600 such groups, according to the Ministry of Education and Science.

Currently, there are 7,000 inclusive groups in kindergartens in Ukraine, with more than 14,000 children with special educational needs. In 2017, there were only 600 such groups. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Yevhenia Smirnova during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

Today, there are 7,000 inclusive groups in Ukraine, with more than 14,000 students with special educational needs. If we make a small correlation with history, there were only 600 groups in 2017. Every year, a subvention is allocated from the state budget to support children with special educational needs. We cannot say that we have already achieved the goal. We face a number of challenges in organizing inclusive education in preschools

- Smirnova said.

She noted that in some places there are no individualized methods, no teaching aids, and a lack of human resources and professional training for teachers.

"It is worth noting that kindergartens are partially physically inaccessible. However, this year, the strategy for inclusive education until 2029 was adopted and it should introduce inclusion at all levels, including in preschools," Smirnova added.

Nand Zaporizhzhia plan to open 18 kindergartens in shelters. The children will be able to stay there for no more than 3 hours, without food, so that their parents can work and support the "economic outpost.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society
ministry-of-education-and-science-of-ukraineMinistry of Education and Science of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

