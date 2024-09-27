The number of inclusive groups in kindergartens has increased more than 10 times over the past 7 years - MES

Currently, there are 7,000 inclusive groups in kindergartens in Ukraine, with more than 14,000 children with special educational needs. In 2017, there were only 600 such groups. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Yevhenia Smirnova during a telethon, UNN reports.

Today, there are 7,000 inclusive groups in Ukraine, with more than 14,000 students with special educational needs. If we make a small correlation with history, there were only 600 groups in 2017. Every year, a subvention is allocated from the state budget to support children with special educational needs. We cannot say that we have already achieved the goal. We face a number of challenges in organizing inclusive education in preschools - Smirnova said.

She noted that in some places there are no individualized methods, no teaching aids, and a lack of human resources and professional training for teachers.

"It is worth noting that kindergartens are partially physically inaccessible. However, this year, the strategy for inclusive education until 2029 was adopted and it should introduce inclusion at all levels, including in preschools," Smirnova added.

