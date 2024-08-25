The number of COVID cases in Ukraine has increased almost 13 times since the beginning of summer - Ministry of Health

Since the beginning of August, more than 26,000 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Ukraine, which is a significant increase compared to June, when there were only 2,300 cases. This was reported by Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine Maria Karchevych on the air of "We are Ukraine", UNN reports.

According to Kartsevych, since the pandemic, legislation has been introduced that allows for remote sick leave, which reduces the number of contacts and allows you to see a doctor at home to get a five-day sick leave certificate.

"But if the disease lasts more than five days, it indicates severe symptoms, so you need to physically see a doctor and get treatment," said the Deputy Minister of Health.

