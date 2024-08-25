The number of COVID cases in Ukraine has increased almost 13 times since the beginning of summer - Ministry of Health

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21305 views

Since the beginning of August, more than 26 thousand cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Ukraine, which is significantly higher than in June. The Deputy Minister of Health spoke about the possibility of obtaining a remote sick leave for 5 days.

Since the beginning of August, more than 26,000 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Ukraine, which is a significant increase compared to June, when there were only 2,300 cases. This was reported by Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine Maria Karchevych on the air of "We are Ukraine", UNN reports.

According to Kartsevych, since the pandemic, legislation has been introduced that allows for remote sick leave, which reduces the number of contacts and allows you to see a doctor at home to get a five-day sick leave certificate.

"But if the disease lasts more than five days, it indicates severe symptoms, so you need to physically see a doctor and get treatment," said the Deputy Minister of Health.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

COVID-19

