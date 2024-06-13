The number of combat engagements in the frontline has increased to 71 since the beginning of the day, the situation is the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The number of combat engagements in the frontline has increased to 71 since the beginning of the day, the situation is the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

The number of combat engagements in the frontline has increased to 71 since the beginning of the day, the situation is the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

Ukrainian defense forces continue to hold back the Russian offensive, with the number of combat engagements increasing to 71, with the hottest spots in the Pokrovsk sector.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy's offensive. As of now, the number of combat engagements has increased to 71. The situation is the hottest in the Pokrovsk sector. Along the entire front line, Ukrainian defenders are preventing Russian occupants' attempts to break through our defense and inflicting losses on them. This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Operational information as of 16.00 on 13.06.2024 regarding the Russian invasion.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked Ukrainian troops twice near Hlyboke and west of Tykhyne. At the moment, a firefight is ongoing near Vovchansk. At the same time, Russian terrorists continue to destroy Ukrainian villages and towns with air strikes from their territory. In the afternoon, from the area of Belgorod (Russia), the aggressor launched five strikes using nine CABs on Vovchansk, and the enemy also hit Vovchanske Khutory with eight NARs.

In the Kupyansk sector, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks. The same number of engagements continue. In the area of Petropavlivka, enemy aircraft struck with eleven NARs, and the aggressor hit Tabayivka with seven more unguided aircraft missiles.

In the Liman sector, Ukrainian troops successfully repelled three occupants' assault attacks. Fighting continues near Hrekivka and Nevske.

Six enemy attempts to push our units from their positions failed in the Kramatorsk sector . Two attacks are still ongoing near Novyi and Andriivka.

The situation is the hottest in the Pokrovsk sector . Since the beginning of the day, the occupants have already carried out 26 attacks on the positions of our troops in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Kalynove, Novoselivka Persha, Yevhenivka, Novopokrovske, Mezhove and Nevelske. Enemy aviation is actively working. Defense forces are holding back the onslaught and repelled 16 enemy attacks, 10 combat engagements are still ongoing.

Fighting continues in the Kurakhove sector near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Paraskoviivka. The total number of attacks here has increased to 16. Our defenders successfully repelled 10 assaults by the Russian invaders. Six more combat engagements are ongoing.

Enemy aircraft became more active in the Vremivsk sector. Staromayorske was hit with seven NARs, and the occupiers attacked Storozhove, Velyka Novosilka and Bohoyavlenka with UAVs.

There were no significant changes in other areas.

Recall

Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, Russian troops have lost approximately 522,810 personnel and 7,928 tanks.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War

