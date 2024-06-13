The number of combat engagements in the frontline has increased to 71 since the beginning of the day, the situation is the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy's offensive. As of now, the number of combat engagements has increased to 71. The situation is the hottest in the Pokrovsk sector. Along the entire front line, Ukrainian defenders are preventing Russian occupants' attempts to break through our defense and inflicting losses on them. This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Operational information as of 16.00 on 13.06.2024 regarding the Russian invasion.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked Ukrainian troops twice near Hlyboke and west of Tykhyne. At the moment, a firefight is ongoing near Vovchansk. At the same time, Russian terrorists continue to destroy Ukrainian villages and towns with air strikes from their territory. In the afternoon, from the area of Belgorod (Russia), the aggressor launched five strikes using nine CABs on Vovchansk, and the enemy also hit Vovchanske Khutory with eight NARs.

In the Kupyansk sector, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks. The same number of engagements continue. In the area of Petropavlivka, enemy aircraft struck with eleven NARs, and the aggressor hit Tabayivka with seven more unguided aircraft missiles.

In the Liman sector, Ukrainian troops successfully repelled three occupants' assault attacks. Fighting continues near Hrekivka and Nevske.

Six enemy attempts to push our units from their positions failed in the Kramatorsk sector . Two attacks are still ongoing near Novyi and Andriivka.

The situation is the hottest in the Pokrovsk sector . Since the beginning of the day, the occupants have already carried out 26 attacks on the positions of our troops in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Kalynove, Novoselivka Persha, Yevhenivka, Novopokrovske, Mezhove and Nevelske. Enemy aviation is actively working. Defense forces are holding back the onslaught and repelled 16 enemy attacks, 10 combat engagements are still ongoing.

Fighting continues in the Kurakhove sector near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Paraskoviivka. The total number of attacks here has increased to 16. Our defenders successfully repelled 10 assaults by the Russian invaders. Six more combat engagements are ongoing.

Enemy aircraft became more active in the Vremivsk sector. Staromayorske was hit with seven NARs, and the occupiers attacked Storozhove, Velyka Novosilka and Bohoyavlenka with UAVs.

There were no significant changes in other areas.

Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, Russian troops have lost approximately 522,810 personnel and 7,928 tanks.