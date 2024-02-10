The New York Times: Ukraine has a new commander-in-chief, but the problems haven't changed

Ukraine's military challenges go far beyond a single battle. American aid, which is urgently needed, remains in doubt. Ukrainian troops are exhausted and lack weapons and ammunition. Air defense systems, which are crucial to protecting civilians from Russian missiles, are gradually being depleted by constant bombardment. U.S. officials estimate that without resupply, Ukraine has enough air defense to last only until next month. This was reported by The New York Times, according to UNN .

Western military analysts suggest that 2024 will be a year of rebuilding for Ukraine, and General Syrsky will need to figure out how best to use soldiers to deter Russian offensives while building a new and effective fighting force.

Before Ukrainian leaders can think about regaining their positions, they must first hold on to what they have, and preventing Russia's advance is complicated by a severe shortage of soldiers and ammunition.

Western officials and military experts have warned that without U.S. assistance, a cascading collapse along the front is a real possibility later this year.

The Pentagon said on Friday that Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. C.Q. Brown Jr. spoke with Gen. Sirsky in his first full day of work and discussed "the latest assessments on the battlefield.

In his first public comment after his appointment, General Syrsky stated that his immediate priority would be "the fastest and most rational distribution and delivery of everything necessary for combat units" to counter Russian attacks. the journalists' article says

He pledged to put the "life and health" of troops at the forefront of decision-making on the battlefield, working to maintain a "balance between combat missions and unit recovery.

Umerov and Syrsky talk to Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

With his comments, General Syrsky may have been responding to critics who said he was too willing to sacrifice soldiers to achieve dubious military goals.