The New York Times: Ukraine has a new commander-in-chief, but the problems haven't changed

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101950 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128730 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129879 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171376 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169297 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275568 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177832 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167009 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148717 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244286 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101606 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 85636 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 82250 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 94603 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 35191 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275568 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244286 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229499 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254952 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240845 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 3411 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128730 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103701 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103833 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120140 views
Actual
The New York Times: Ukraine has a new commander-in-chief, but the problems haven't changed

The New York Times: Ukraine has a new commander-in-chief, but the problems haven't changed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29644 views

The new Ukrainian commander-in-chief is facing a severe shortage of soldiers, ammunition, and air defense systems, which are being depleted by constant Russian shelling and can only hold out until next month without further assistance.

Ukraine's military challenges go far beyond a single battle. American aid, which is urgently needed, remains in doubt. Ukrainian troops are exhausted and lack weapons and ammunition. Air defense systems, which are crucial to protecting civilians from Russian missiles, are gradually being depleted by constant bombardment. U.S. officials estimate that without resupply, Ukraine has enough air defense to last only until next month. This was reported by The New York Times, according to UNN .

Details

Western military analysts suggest that 2024 will be a year of rebuilding for Ukraine, and General Syrsky will need to figure out how best to use soldiers to deter Russian offensives while building a new and effective fighting force.

Before Ukrainian leaders can think about regaining their positions, they must first hold on to what they have, and preventing Russia's advance is complicated by a severe shortage of soldiers and ammunition.

Western officials and military experts have warned that without U.S. assistance, a cascading collapse along the front is a real possibility later this year.

Addendum Addendum

The Pentagon said on Friday that Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. C.Q. Brown Jr. spoke with Gen. Sirsky in his first full day of work and discussed "the latest assessments on the battlefield.

In his first public comment after his appointment, General Syrsky stated   that his immediate priority would be "the fastest and most rational distribution and delivery of everything necessary for combat units" to counter Russian attacks.

the journalists' article says

He pledged to put the "life and health" of troops at the forefront of decision-making on the battlefield, working to maintain a "balance between combat missions and unit recovery.

Umerov and Syrsky talk to Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff10.02.24, 00:36 • 36911 views

With his comments, General Syrsky may have been responding to critics who said he was too willing to sacrifice soldiers to achieve dubious military goals.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
the-new-york-timesThe New York Times
ukraineUkraine
valerii-zaluzhnyiValeriy Zaluzhnyi

Contact us about advertising