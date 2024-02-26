$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 43466 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 171287 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 100725 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 347513 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 283031 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 207205 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 241020 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253913 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160048 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372680 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

+14°
1.8m/s
50%
The new sanctions against Russia include the developments of the Yermak-McFall International Working Group

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28436 views

The new sanctions packages imposed by the US, Canada, the UK and the EU on Russia reflect the work of the Yermak-McFaul International Working Group.

The new sanctions against Russia include the developments of the Yermak-McFall International Working Group

The new sanctions packages against Russia imposed by the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and the European Union reflect the work of the Yermak-McFaul International Working Group, the presidential press service reports, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the new US sanctions lists include 554 items, in addition, business recommendations "Risks and Considerations for Doing Business in the Russian Federation and the Russian-Occupied Territories of Ukraine" were adopted, which will apply not only to Iran, the DPRK and Myanmar, but also to Russia.

The sanctions lists include individuals associated with the abduction of Ukrainian children, companies from the energy sector, including those affiliated with Rosatom, microelectronics suppliers - companies from the jurisdictions of the UAE and China, manufacturers of the Russian military-industrial complex, the Mir National Payment Card System, financial institutions, investment companies, financial technology companies, as well as 25 tankers transporting Russian oil and Iranian weapons

the statement said.

The sanctions also apply to the production and supply of Shahed, Lancet and enemy missiles, Russian IT companies, machine tool manufacturing and supply companies, suppliers of microelectronics and aircraft parts, such as Aerostan, Navis, Alabuga.

In addition, Russian businessmen Andrey Komarov, Sergey Gordeev, and Konstantin Strukov were added to the US sanctions lists.

It is known that the UK has imposed sanctions on almost 100 individuals and legal entities.

In particular, this includes the ammunition manufacturer Sverdlov, energy companies Novatek and Arctic LNG. Restrictions were imposed on oil trading companies, including Nilst Trust, for circumventing oil price lists. The UK has also imposed sanctions on shadow fleet carriers: Fractal Marine DMCC, Beks Ship Management and Active Shipping, companies from the diamond production sector

the press service reports.

The sanctions list also includes the CEO of Alrosa and individuals associated with copper, zinc and steel producers such as UMMC, Mechel, OMK, as well as entities from China, Turkey, Switzerland and the Marshall Islands.

At the same time, Canada imposed sanctions on 163 people. It is noted that a total of 2,900 people have been restricted since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

It is reported that "Canadian sanctions have been imposed on Russian businessmen Andrey Molchanov and Andrey Bokarev, logistics companies Ust-Luga, Nafta, Novorossiysk Port, military-industrial complex enterprises, and other companies from the International Sanctions Group's reports on Machine Tools, Drones, and Aircraft.

In addition, Canada has imposed sanctions against the hostile propaganda Federal News Agency and Krasnaya Zvezda. Also, 20 military or dual-use goods have been banned for use by Russia.

The European Union added 194 individuals to the 13th sanctions package and imposed restrictions on the Russian military-industrial complex, logistics, certain IT companies and their executives, and individuals involved in the abduction of Ukrainian children. The sanctions also targeted producers of gunpowder, ammunition, and electronics.

The sanctions lists include the Mil and Kamov National Center for Helicopter Construction, Arsenal Machine-Building Plant, Krasnoe Znamya, Iskra, Turbina, and SMT Logic, a regular supplier of weapons. The lists include companies from China, Turkey, Serbia, India, Thailand, and Kazakhstan. The list of goods prohibited for export - components used in Russian UAVs - has also been expanded

the press service said.

In total, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, more than 2,000 people have been added to the EU sanctions lists.

In addition, 92 people were added to Australia's sanctions lists, including restrictions on kidnappers of Ukrainian children. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale Russian aggression, Australia has imposed sanctions on 1,200 individuals.

New Zealand also approved the 25th sanctions package since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

It is noted that the Ermak-McFall International Working Group will continue to work to increase pressure on Russia and its military and political leadership, as well as other countries that support armed aggression against Ukraine.

I am grateful to our partners, international experts, in particular my friend Michael, non-governmental organizations and all Ukrainian authorities. This is our joint result

Yermak emphasized.

Australia imposes additional sanctions on russia24.02.24, 11:42 • 49614 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87