The Netherlands and its allies will buy additional aid for Ukraine worth 175 million euros

The International Fund for Ukraine, with the support of the Netherlands, will purchase additional military equipment worth 175 million euros for Kyiv . This was announced by Dutch Defense Minister Keesa Ollongren, UNN reports.

Ukraine needs more resources for air and sea defense. That's why the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU) has announced a €175 million equipment procurement with support from the Netherlands - wrote Kaisa Ollongren in the social network X.

Recall

In April, Dutch Defense Minister Keesa Ollongren announced that the country is allocating more than 200 million euros for new initiatives to quickly deliver additional air defense and artillery munitions to Ukraine.